Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on November 26th

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.4207 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Westlake Chemical Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 103.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 103.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.9%.

Shares of WLKP opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $746.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.41 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

