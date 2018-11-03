Willingdon Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $545,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Aspen Technology by 353.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 80.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,979,000 after acquiring an additional 222,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $713,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $86.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.74 and a 1 year high of $118.86.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.49 million. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 168.12% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $90.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Gary E. Haroian sold 10,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,079,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $355,965.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,827.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,637 shares of company stock worth $3,788,543. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.