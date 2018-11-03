WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

MRWSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of MRWSY opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

