Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WWW. DA Davidson set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.75.

NYSE WWW opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 49,151 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,856,433.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,871.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 1,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $37,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,527 shares of company stock worth $2,644,036 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,613,000 after purchasing an additional 664,587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,935,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,284,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,378,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,945,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,245,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,306,000 after buying an additional 58,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 822,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,641,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

