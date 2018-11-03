Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.77-4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.925-3.975 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.Wyndham Destinations also updated its FY18 guidance to $4.77-4.85 EPS.

Shares of WYND opened at $43.16 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WYND has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Destinations from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $66.00 price objective on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $33,323.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 6,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $271,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

