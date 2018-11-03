Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Given a $69.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.29.

WH opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,033.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $52,801.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $527,234,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $464,103,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $304,426,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $270,197,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $147,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

