Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Position Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 59.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,609 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 39,469 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 108,383 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 281.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 247,880 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,480,000 after purchasing an additional 182,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,723,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $957,788,000 after purchasing an additional 641,845 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $207.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $200.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $203.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

