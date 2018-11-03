Xcel Energy (XEL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,037. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $349,547.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,138.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Casey acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,074.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 117.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 105.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

