Xing (O1BC) Given a €310.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Xing (ETR:O1BC) received a €310.00 ($360.47) price objective from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close.

O1BC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €311.00 ($361.63) price target on shares of Xing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Warburg Research set a €312.00 ($362.79) price target on shares of Xing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on shares of Xing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Commerzbank set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of Xing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, equinet set a €305.00 ($354.65) price target on shares of Xing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €290.43 ($337.71).

Shares of ETR O1BC opened at €274.50 ($319.19) on Thursday. Xing has a 1 year low of €189.40 ($220.23) and a 1 year high of €297.00 ($345.35).

About Xing

Xing SE operates professional networking Websites primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through four segments: B2C, B2B E-Recruiting, B2B Advertising & Events, and Kununu International. The B2C segment serves XING members who use XING.com, XING Jobs, and kununu.com to network with other professionals for finding a suitable job, obtaining information about employers, or reading about career-related topics.

