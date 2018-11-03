York Water (YORW) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

YORW has been the subject of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of York Water in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

York Water stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $413.54 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.26.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. York Water had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that York Water will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in York Water by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in York Water by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in York Water by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in York Water by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in York Water by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.

