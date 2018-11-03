YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125’s (YNGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday.

LON:YNGN opened at GBX 1,045 ($13.65) on Thursday. YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 980 ($12.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

