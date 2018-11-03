Zacks: Alleghany Co. (Y) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $650.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alleghany an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on Y shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter worth $106,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the third quarter worth $190,000. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter worth $215,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter worth $221,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Y opened at $598.07 on Wednesday. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $549.00 and a 12 month high of $659.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($4.57). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany will post 33.85 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

