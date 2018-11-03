Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stantec Inc. (STN) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.35. Stantec posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $703.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.24 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. CIBC upgraded Stantec from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Howard Weil upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth $1,961,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $26.11. 6,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.23. Stantec has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, Consulting Services  Global, and Construction Services.

