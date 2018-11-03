Zacks: Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Chemung Financial’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $45.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chemung Financial an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. FIG Partners assumed coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $41.77 on Friday. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $73,253.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,300 shares in the company, valued at $9,861,591. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,994.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,733 shares of company stock valued at $243,654. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in Chemung Financial by 108.8% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 38.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Chemung Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.