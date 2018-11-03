Zacks: Exterran Corp (EXTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $36.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Exterran an industry rank of 236 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

NYSE EXTN traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 108,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,458. The company has a market cap of $772.35 million, a P/E ratio of -54.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Exterran has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $33.69.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $343.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.75 million. Exterran had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exterran will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew James Way sold 34,517 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $879,838.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,333,000 after buying an additional 244,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exterran by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Exterran by 11.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exterran by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 498,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 163,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exterran by 146.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 43,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

