Zacks: First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Given $17.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $17.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial Northwest an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FFNW. FIG Partners lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd.

First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,647. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

In related news, Director Gary F. Faull sold 12,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $213,310.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.