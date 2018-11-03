Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avianca (AVH) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avianca (NYSE:AVH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Avianca Holdings, S.A. owns and operates airlines. It offers passenger air transportation services and cargo air transportation services. The company provides its services in the domestic markets of Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, as well as for international routes, such as North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Avianca Holdings, S.A. is based in Panama. “

AVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Avianca from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Avianca from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avianca from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE:AVH opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Avianca has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avianca will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Avianca’s payout ratio is currently 172.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Avianca by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,355,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 887,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avianca by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 216,470 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Avianca by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 246,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avianca by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avianca by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

