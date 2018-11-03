Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Basf (BASFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

BASFY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basf from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of BASFY opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. Basf has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

