Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enerplus (ERF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Get Enerplus alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerplus from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

ERF opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.55. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $13.87.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $183.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.51 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 29th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Enerplus by 86.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enerplus by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 50,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enerplus by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,482,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 26.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 70,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.