Zacks Investment Research Downgrades International Speedway (ISCA) to Sell

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “International Speedway Corporation is a leading promoter of motorsports activities, currently promoting more than 100 racing events annually as well as numerous other motorsports-related activities. The Company owns and/or operates 13 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities, including Daytona International Speedway in Florida (home of the DAYTONA 500); Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway located outside Detroit; Richmond Raceway in Virginia; Auto Club Speedway of Southern CaliforniaSM near Los Angeles; Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas; Phoenix Raceway in Arizona; Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 RacewaySM near Chicago, Illinois; Darlington Raceway in South Carolina; and Watkins Glen International in New York. The Company also owns and operates Motor Racing NetworkSM, the nation’s largest independent sports radio network and Americrown Service CorporationSM, a subsidiary that provides catering services, and food and beverage concessions. “

Get International Speedway alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ISCA. BidaskClub upgraded International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Pivotal Research downgraded International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ ISCA traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 133,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,052. International Speedway has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of International Speedway by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Speedway by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Speedway by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in International Speedway by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in International Speedway by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 140,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Speedway (ISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Speedway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Speedway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.