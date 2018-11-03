Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tenaris (TS) to Hold

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Get Tenaris alerts:

TS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.62. 1,346,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,998. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.