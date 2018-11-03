Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evolution Petroleum (EPM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $11.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of EPM opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million.

In other news, CFO David Joe sold 4,306 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $54,169.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 68,914 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $693,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,336 shares of company stock worth $3,038,743.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 615.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

