Zacks: Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Modine Manufacturing an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

In related news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,181 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $250,294.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $7,434,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $1,241,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,223,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 295.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 167,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.52. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.95 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

