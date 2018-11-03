ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) One Day Volume Hits $8,443.00

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. ZeusCrowdfunding has a market cap of $511,287.00 and approximately $8,443.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last seven days, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded 77.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeusCrowdfunding alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000527 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding Token Profile

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 199,999,999,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,759,503,186 tokens. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official website is zeusnetwork.io. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @





.

Buying and Selling ZeusCrowdfunding

ZeusCrowdfunding can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusCrowdfunding should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusCrowdfunding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusCrowdfunding and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.