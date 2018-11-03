Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) by 766.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,522,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.91% of Zion Oil & Gas worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 239.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 211,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 248.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 99,274 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZN opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

