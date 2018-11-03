ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

ZIOP opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.26. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 168.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 36,568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 77.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 198.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 201,063 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

