Zonecoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (ZNE)

Zonecoin (CURRENCY:ZNE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last week, Zonecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zonecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zonecoin has a total market capitalization of $25,297.00 and $0.00 worth of Zonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007296 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00026028 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00336096 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001372 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001343 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002016 BTC.

About Zonecoin

Zonecoin (CRYPTO:ZNE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Zonecoin’s total supply is 2,581,970 coins. Zonecoin’s official Twitter account is @ZonecoinTech. Zonecoin’s official website is www.zonecoin.tech.

Buying and Selling Zonecoin

Zonecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zonecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

