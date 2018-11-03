ZoZoCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (ZZC)

ZoZoCoin (CURRENCY:ZZC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. ZoZoCoin has a market capitalization of $93,332.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZoZoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZoZoCoin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One ZoZoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149164 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00250716 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $623.57 or 0.09779583 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012606 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZoZoCoin Coin Profile

ZoZoCoin’s total supply is 7,473,288 coins and its circulating supply is 1,946,488 coins. ZoZoCoin’s official Twitter account is @zozocoin_inc_vn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZoZoCoin is www.zozocoins.com.

ZoZoCoin Coin Trading

ZoZoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoZoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoZoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZoZoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

