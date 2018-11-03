Zscaler (ZS) Trading 7.4% Higher

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) shares traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.37 and last traded at $38.96. 2,489,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 1,392,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Wedbush began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zscaler to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.58.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Manoj Apte sold 107,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $4,503,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $1,421,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,878,109.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

