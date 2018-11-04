$0.18 EPS Expected for Crawford & Company (CRD.B) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.21. Crawford & Company posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $279.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%.

CRD.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

CRD.B stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.17. Crawford & Company has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

