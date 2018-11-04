$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. New Mountain Finance posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMFC shares. TheStreet upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on New Mountain Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. 481,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,862. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.54.

In other New Mountain Finance news, insider John Kline acquired 17,250 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $237,532.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 81,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,783.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Hamwee acquired 15,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $205,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,242.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 48,250 shares of company stock valued at $662,833 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,768,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after buying an additional 45,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth about $513,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth about $791,000. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

