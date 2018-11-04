$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.52 billion. Franklin Resources posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franklin Resources.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $30.70. 2,290,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,004. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 11,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $350,022.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jed A. Plafker sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $158,337.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.