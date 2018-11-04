$15.46 Billion in Sales Expected for SYSCO Co. (SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post $15.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.41 billion. SYSCO reported sales of $14.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year sales of $61.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.08 billion to $61.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $63.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.70 billion to $64.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 68.15%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.62.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $675,231.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,163.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $369,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,882,233.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,969,811 shares of company stock valued at $297,370,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SYSCO has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $75.98.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

