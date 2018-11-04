1,615 Shares in Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Acquired by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,245.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.72, for a total transaction of $85,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,603.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,621 shares of company stock valued at $91,928,242 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,057.79 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $980.64 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.