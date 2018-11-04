1,650 Shares in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYX opened at $66.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.