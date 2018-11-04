179,343 Shares in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 179,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

CPF opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $815.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

