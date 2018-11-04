18,113 Shares in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 3.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 3.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 7.6% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 76,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 2.9% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.13.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a net margin of 105.40% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $315.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “$10.45” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

