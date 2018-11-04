181,595 Shares in Yandex NV (YNDX) Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 181,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at $115,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at $144,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at $241,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 2.43. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.97 million. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 37.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YNDX. Bank of America dropped their price target on Yandex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Yandex from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

