$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to report $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 6.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

In related news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $639,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,868.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 349.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,027,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 798,617 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Toll Brothers by 534.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 712,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,346,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 2,332.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 313,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,127,000 after acquiring an additional 309,953 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $11,028,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

