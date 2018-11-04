20,881 Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Acquired by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,789,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,196,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,377 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,359,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,069 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,065,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after buying an additional 1,885,095 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,532,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,175,000 after buying an additional 1,710,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 3,542,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,370,000 after buying an additional 1,509,438 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.54. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $665.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.