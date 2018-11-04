$3.93 Billion in Sales Expected for YPF SA (YPF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) to announce $3.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for YPF’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.87 billion and the highest is $3.99 billion. YPF reported sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that YPF will report full-year sales of $15.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.27 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $17.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover YPF.

Get YPF alerts:

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. YPF had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on YPF from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. YPF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of YPF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of YPF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YPF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 531,736 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of YPF by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 55,634 shares during the period. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of YPF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

YPF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.77. YPF has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YPF (YPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.