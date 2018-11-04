33,045 Shares in NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,756,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in NetApp by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in NetApp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,180 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $200,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $621,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,358.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,451 shares of company stock worth $10,109,334. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Shares of NTAP opened at $78.91 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. NetApp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

