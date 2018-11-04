3,821 Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Argus cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $66.26.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.65 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.