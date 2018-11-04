$395.32 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (RES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post sales of $395.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $418.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $385.23 million. RPC reported sales of $427.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). RPC had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $439.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RES has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wolfe Research set a $14.00 target price on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

RES stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 1,277,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. RPC has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,748,000 after purchasing an additional 105,394 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,691,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in RPC by 3.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,518,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,994,000 after purchasing an additional 72,237 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 17.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,938,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 288,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RPC by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 133,189 shares during the last quarter. 31.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.