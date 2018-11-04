$409.01 Million in Sales Expected for Qiagen NV (QGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) to announce sales of $409.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $406.20 million. Qiagen reported sales of $396.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QGEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Qiagen stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.84. 1,541,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

