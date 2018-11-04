$448.56 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will post $448.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $478.27 million and the lowest is $375.49 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $348.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $429.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.86 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $14.47 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $866.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 73.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 398.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 69,441 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 17.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 71,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

