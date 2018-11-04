4imprint Group (FOUR) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,050 ($26.79).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded 4imprint Group to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 2,000 ($26.13) on Thursday. 4imprint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,538 ($20.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,080 ($27.18).

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

