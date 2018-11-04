$588.19 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group Inc (GEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) to post sales of $588.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $586.63 million and the highest is $589.63 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $566.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $583.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

NYSE:GEO opened at $22.24 on Friday. The GEO Group has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.73%.

In related news, SVP David J. Venturella sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $114,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,096.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,562.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,675 shares of company stock valued at $445,753. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,127,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 440,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 30,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

