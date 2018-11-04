68,321 Shares in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.93% of Barrett Business Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 627.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $66.83 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $98.76. The company has a market cap of $491.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.26). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $66,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Sidoti started coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

