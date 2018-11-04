8X8 (EGHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EGHT. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on 8X8 from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $97,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darren J. Hakeman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in 8X8 by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

